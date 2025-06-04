Nasdaq Dubai welcomed Mashreq’s (''Mashreq'' or ''the Bank'') debut listing on the exchange with the admission of a USD 500 million Sukuk issued by Mashreq Al Islami Sukuk Company Ltd.

The Trust Certificates, due in 2030, were issued under Mashreq’s US$ 2.5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme and are being admitted as a secondary listing following strong demand in the primary market.

This marks an important milestone for Mashreq as it expands its access to international capital markets and strengthens its presence in the Islamic finance space. It also reflects Nasdaq Dubai’s continued role in connecting regional issuers with a global investor base through a well-regulated and diversified platform.

Senior officials from Mashreq, including Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer; Joel Van Dusen, Group Head of Corporate & Investment Banking; and Salman Hadi, Group Head of Treasury & Global Markets, attended the market opening ceremony at Nasdaq Dubai to celebrate the listing. The bell was rung by Ahmed Abdelaal in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Mashreq, commented: "This Sukuk listing marks an important step in Mashreq’s commitment to strengthening the global Islamic finance landscape. It is a clear demonstration of Mashreq’s long-term commitment to Islamic finance, the deepening of cross-border capital flows, and the UAE’s continued emergence as a global nexus for ethical and Sharia-compliant financing. Through this programme, we are proud to reinforce investor trust and contribute meaningfully to the maturing of Islamic capital markets.”

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq, said: “Our debut listing on Nasdaq Dubai marks a new chapter in Mashreq’s capital markets journey. This Sukuk issuance not only attracted strong investor interest, but also affirms our disciplined approach to funding, even in a complex macro environment. As we continue to diversify our capital structure through Sharia-compliant channels, we remain committed to delivering strong fundamentals, market transparency, and sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said: “This listing reflects Mashreq’s growing ambitions in the Islamic finance sector and underscores our role as a leading marketplace that connects regional issuers with global investors. As Dubai continues to strengthen its capital markets infrastructure, we remain committed to providing an efficient and transparent platform that supports diverse financing needs and promotes sustainable growth across the financial ecosystem.”

This landmark Sukuk issuance marked Mashreq’s successful return to the international debt capital markets. It was also the first public issuance from the CEEMEA region since the announcement of U.S. tariffs in April 2025, which had triggered heightened volatility across global markets. The success of this transaction renewed market participants’ confidence, and was followed by a string of issuances, thereby helping to reopen the market for regional issuers.

The transaction attracted significant investor interest, resulting in an orderbook of US$ 2.9 billion, nearly six times oversubscribed. The final pricing was tightened to UST +105 basis points with a fixed profit rate of 5.03% per annum, reflecting the strength and quality of the orderbook and strong investor confidence in Mashreq’s credit fundamentals. With broad participation from over 90 global investors across the Middle East, Europe and Asia, the issuance reaffirms Mashreq’s leadership in Islamic finance and reinforces Dubai’s growing stature as a global hub for Sharia-compliant capital markets.

With this listing, the total value of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached US$ 97.2 billion, further strengthening the exchange’s position as one of the world’s largest centres for Islamic fixed income.

The overall value of debt securities listed on Nasdaq Dubai now stands at over US$ 140 billion, across 163 issuances. These figures reflect the depth and maturity of the UAE’s capital markets, as well as the growing appeal of Dubai as a gateway for regional and international investment.