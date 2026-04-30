Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange "MSX 30" index closed at8,268.13 points today, up by 39.9 points, or 0.49 percent, from the previoussession's close of 8,228.20 points.

Tradingvalue fell to RO 76,611,870, a decrease of 18.3 percent from RO 93,791,671recorded in the last session, according to the MSX's report.

Marketcapitalisation dropped by 0.012 percent from the previous trading day toapproximately RO 38.28 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases worth RO 15,668,000, accounting for 20.45 percentof total trading value, while sales reached RO 14,932,000, or 19.49 percent.Net non-Omani investment consequently edged up by RO 736,000, or 0.96 percent.

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