Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange "MSX 30" index closed at8,228.20 points today, up by 88.7 points, or 1.09 percent, from the previoussession's close of 8,139.53 points.

Trading value fell to RO 93,791,671, an increase of 61.8 percent from RO 57,969,959recorded in the last session, according to the MSX's report.

Marketcapitalisation rose by 0.615 percent from the previous trading day toapproximately RO 38.29 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases worth RO 12,148,000, accounting for 12.95 percentof total trading value, while sales reached RO 12,016,000, or 12.81 percent. Net non-Omani investment consequently edged up by RO 132,000, or 0.14 percent.

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