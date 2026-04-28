Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index opened lower on Tuesday, losing 13.98 points, or 0.13%, falling to 10,627 points, compared to the previous session's close, under pressure from six sectors.

The market was weighed down by the Industrials sector by -0.77%, Insurance (-0.62%), Consumer Goods and Services (-0.42%), Banks and Financial Services (-0.09%), Transportation (-0.04%), and Real Estate (-0.02%). However, performance was positive for Telecoms by +1.10%.

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 98.430 million, with 55.623 million shares traded in 4,211 transactions.

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