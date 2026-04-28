Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) 30 Index closed today at 8,139.53 points, rising 19.6points, or 0.24%, compared to the previous trading session's close of 8,119.93points.

The total value of trading reached RO 57,969,959, an increase of 8.8% compared to the previous trading session'svalue of 53,295,293.

According to the report issued byMuscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization rose by 0.082% from the lasttrading day, reaching approximately RO 38.05 billion.

The value of purchases bynon-Omani investors on the exchange amounted to RO 7,053,000, representing12.17% of total trading. Meanwhile, the value of sales by non-Omani investorsstood at RO 6,430,000, accounting for 11.09% of total trading. Consequently,non-Omani net investment increased by RO 623,000 or 1.08%.

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