Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed higher on Sunday, rising 5.63 points, or 0.05 percent, to settle at 10,668.05 points.

A total of 234,061,040 shares were traded in 20,056 transactions across all sectors, valued at QR524,475,779.590. Prices of 28 companies' shares increased, while prices of 17 others declined, and nine remained unchanged.

Market capitalization stood at QR635,934,480,129.898, compared with QAR 634,954,336,067.120 in the previous session.

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