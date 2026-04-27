MUSCAT - Nama Water Services has accelerated efforts to enhance water network efficiency and reduce losses through a nationwide rehabilitation programme, reinforcing service reliability and long-term water security.

The company has completed the rehabilitation of approximately 1,200 kilometres of water networks across multiple governorates, alongside the replacement of more than 45,000 household connections. Implemented over 20 months at a total cost of RO 44 million, the projects form part of a broader strategy to modernise infrastructure and meet rising demand for water services.

Water infrastructure is increasingly viewed as a critical enabler of sustainable urban development, extending beyond its traditional engineering function to support public health, environmental protection and overall quality of life. Within this framework, Nama’s initiatives aim to deliver more efficient and resilient distribution systems.

Eng Abdullah bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Operations and Maintenance, said the programme reflects a shift towards integrated and technology-driven network management.

“Network rehabilitation and maintenance are central to improving system performance. We are adopting an integrated approach that combines infrastructure upgrades with advanced technologies, including proactive maintenance and digital solutions”, he said.

The rehabilitation works covered a wide geographic area, including Muscat Governorate (300 km), Al Batinah North Governorate (202 km), Al Batinah South Governorate (194 km), Al Dakhiliyah Governorate (152 km), Al Sharqiyah South Governorate (over 136 km), Al Dhahirah Governorate (95 km), Al Buraimi Governorate (73 km), Musandam Governorate (34 km) and Al Sharqiyah North Governorate (over 6 km).

In parallel, the company upgraded more than 45,000 household connections linking customer meters to the main network, contributing to improved flow efficiency and service consistency.

Al Nuaimi noted that the projects play a direct role in reducing both technical and commercial water losses, while strengthening resource management and supporting the sustainable expansion of water and wastewater services.

“These initiatives are designed to deliver tangible improvements in daily service reliability, while supporting broader water security objectives”, he said.

Nama is also advancing the deployment of digital meters and smart technologies to enhance monitoring capabilities, improve data accuracy and support more informed operational decision-making. The projects are being implemented in phases, guided by data analysis to ensure maximum impact.

The utility continues to align its operations with international best practices, with a focus on delivering efficient, reliable and sustainable water services across the Sultanate of Oman.

Eng Abdullah bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Operations and Maintenance.

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