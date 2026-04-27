Muscat: Oman is going through a spell of hot weather, with temperatures rising noticeably across several parts of the country over the past 24 hours, according to data released by the Civil Aviation Authority's (CAA) Meteorological Stations.

Hamra Al Drooa recorded the highest temperature at 43.0°C, with Sur reporting the same reading. Other stations across various governorates also logged elevated temperatures, with Fahud at 42.8°C, Dima Wattayeen at 42.4°C, and Al Mudhaibi at 42.3°C. Mukhaizna, Ibri, Yaaloni, Al Qabil, and Bidbid recorded temperatures in the range of 41.4°C to 41.7°C.

While such temperatures are not unusual for this time of year in Oman, the capital Muscat and other areas have seen the mercury climb a few degrees higher than typical for late April. Forecasters indicate that temperatures may rise slightly further over the coming days before conditions ease.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have reminded residents to stay hydrated, limit prolonged outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and take care of elderly family members and young children. Outdoor workers are encouraged to take regular breaks in shaded or cool areas.

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