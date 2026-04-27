Muscat --- Abdulsalam Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of OmanInvestment Authority (OIA), received in his office today Abdusalam Abdi Ali,Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the FederalRepublic of Somalia, and his accompanying delegation, who are currentlyvisiting the Sultanate of Oman.

Duringthe meeting, they reviewed the existing areas of cooperation between theSultanate of Oman and the Federal Republic of Somalia, exploring opportunitiesfor their development in alignment with the priorities of both countries.Furthermore, they discussed several promising investment opportunities in vitalsectors of mutual interest, including energy, infrastructure, logistics, foodsecurity, and information technology.

Thetwo sides also addressed ways to bolster economic and investment partnerships,and to activate the role of the public and private sectors in supportingcooperation trajectories. This aims to contribute to achieving sustainabledevelopment and opening new avenues for economic integration between the twonations.

Themeeting underscored the importance of continued coordination and the exchange of expertise, in a manner that strengthens bilateral relations and supportsmutual interests.

Copyright (C) 2026. Oman News Agency. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).