Doha, Qatar: Qatar Navigation (Milaha) - Qatari public shareholding company - announced a strategic reorganization of its business sectors aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and supporting its future direction.

In a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange website, the company said the initiative includes a restructuring of both its operational and financial reporting segments, in closer alignment with its strategic priorities and Qatar National Vision 2030. The new structure will be organized into three core sectors: energy, trade, and infrastructure.

The approach leverages Milaha's leading maritime services and logistics capabilities in the region to build a more integrated business platform that enhances service delivery to customers.

According to the statement, the restructuring covers two of the company's five main sectors: the maritime and logistics sector and the trade sector. The maritime and logistics sector will include container shipping, ports, and logistics services, creating a unified global trade and logistics platform capable of offering integrated and flexible supply chain solutions.

The maritime and technical services sector will replace the trade sector, focusing on comprehensive solutions across all stages of vessel operations, supporting asset efficiency, reducing total cost of ownership, and enhancing national resilience.

This sector will include shipbuilding and repair yards, ship management, and maritime services such as bunkering, ship supply, agency services, and lubricants. Meanwhile, Milaha Capital, the gas and petrochemicals sector, and the offshore support services sector will remain unchanged.

The gas and petrochemicals segment will continue focusing on maritime shipping and floating storage and regasification units, while offshore support services will continue serving the energy sector through a diversified fleet and engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and industrial logistics capabilities. Milaha Capital will continue managing financial and real estate investments.

Milaha reaffirmed its role as Qatar's leading container shipping operator, connecting regional and international trade routes through an integrated logistics ecosystem covering transport, customs clearance, cross-border services, and modern warehousing facilities.

The company expects the restructuring to strengthen strategic alignment and improve operational performance, supporting sustainable growth across its business lines. The new reporting structure will be implemented starting from the first quarter of 2026.

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