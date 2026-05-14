Arab Finance: U Consumer Finance (Valu) recorded a 78.02% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 14th.

The company’s consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company reached EGP 220.593 million in the three-month period ended March 31st, compared to EGP 123.918 million in the year-ago period.

The company also generated consolidated operating revenues of EGP 930.031 million in the January-March period of 2026, up from EGP 784.495 million in the same period of 2025.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, Valu posted an EGP 186.272 million in net profit after tax for Q1 2026, up from EGP 92.171 million in the same period of 2025.

Established in late 2017, valU focuses on providing innovative solutions aimed at improving the quality of life for its customers and supporting financial inclusion efforts.

Through its continuous commitment to innovation, the company has developed a diverse range of financial products and services, including investment solutions, cashback services, and savings plans, across five main sectors: U, Business, Akeed, Flip, and Invest.