Arab Finance: Orascom Construction PLC reported a consolidated backlog of $9.4 billion as of March 31st, 2026, while its pro forma backlog, including its 50% share in Belgium-based construction group BESIX, reached $13.1 billion, as per an emailed press release.

The company also reported consolidated revenue of $1.468 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, alongside earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $108.3 million and net profit attributable to shareholders of $53.4 million.

During Q1 2026, Orascom Construction secured consolidated new awards worth $1.9 billion. Including its 50% share in BESIX, pro forma new awards totaled $2.2 billion during the quarter.

Meanwhile, BESIX recorded a standalone backlog of €6.4 billion and secured new awards worth €543.4 million in Q1 2026.

The company said it commenced several key projects across its markets during the quarter, including data center projects in the United States and industrial wastewater treatment projects in Saudi Arabia.