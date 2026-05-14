The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the listing of the 18.95% N47.355 billion Series III Sovereign Green Bond due June 2030 on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited on May 13, 2026.

According to a statement by the DMO, the green bond, which is the third to be issued by the agency on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, is an attestation to the DMO’s commitment to providing funds needed to finance green projects that support Nigeria’s transition towards a low-carbon and climate-resilient society.

“In addition, through the issuance of green bonds, the DMO is increasing visibility for climate-focused financial instruments in the domestic market, while also providing ethical investors with securities that meet their investment preferences. The listing of the green bond is to provide liquidity to investors and achieve price transparency,” the statement said.

The DMO acknowledged the collaboration of transaction parties involved in the issuance, including the issuing houses and bookrunners Chapel Hill Denham and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, as well as legal adviser S.P.A. Ajibade & Co., alongside other market stakeholders.

Furthermore, the agency reiterated its commitment to providing a wide range of securities to meet the needs of diverse investors while deepening the domestic bond market.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

