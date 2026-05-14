However, losses in Banking stocks, which shed 2.53 per cent, weighed heavily on the market, while the Oil and Gas index dipped marginally by 0.03 per cent. The Commodity index closed flat.

Trading activity showed divergent trends, with turnover surging 34.35 per cent to N117.84 billion and deal volume increasing by 1.83 per cent to 82,367 transactions. However, total traded volume declined by 6.69 per cent to 1.89 billion shares.

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