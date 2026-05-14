Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Wednesday’s trading session with a mixed performance, as the EGX30 index fell by 1.19% to 53,416.17 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index edged up by 0.08% to 5,876.04 points, while the EGX35-LV shed 0.17% to 6,021.45 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index finished the session higher by 0.89% at 15,069.44 points and by 0.57% at 20.942.87 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 12.813 billion through the exchange of 2.870 billion shares over 257,602 transactions, while the market cap totaled EGP 3.814 trillion.

Individuals controlled 72.75% of total trading transactions, while institutions represented 27.24%.

Egyptians took over 86.57% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 8.66% and 4.77%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 245.755 million and EGP 955.315 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 1.201 billion.