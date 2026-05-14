Arab Finance: Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) registered a 10% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax, achieving EGP 1.943 billion in the first three months of 2026, as per the unaudited financial results.

The recorded net profits were compared with EGP 1.763 billion in the January-March period of 2025.

The company also reported sales amounting to EGP 2.154 billion in the three-month period that ended on March 31st, 2026, an annual increase of 4% from EGP 2.076 billion.

Alexandria Container is an Egypt-based company that specializes in containers and cargo handling in Egyptian ports.