Arab Finance: Samad Misr’s (EGYFERT) (SMFR) consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest skyrocketed 1,960.51% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 to EGP 3.819 million, versus EGP 185,354, as per a disclosure.

The firm garnered EGP 90.204 million in net sales during the three months to March 31st, up from EGP 47.213 million in the same period a year ago.

At the level of the standalone financials, EGYFERT registered standalone net profits after tax of EGP 3.374 million in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 215,002 in Q1 2025.

Likewise, standalone net sales went up to EGP 90.204 million from EGP 46.805 million.

EGYFERT is an Egypt-based shareholding company that operates in the trading and distribution of agricultural products.