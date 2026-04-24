Muscat --- The Muscat Stock Exchange "MSX 30" index closedat 8,159.33 points today, down 33.9 points, or 0.41 percent, from the previoussession's close of 8,193.24 points.

Trading value fell to RO 65.21 million, a decrease of 3.3 percent from RO 67.44 millionrecorded in the last session, according to the MSX's report.

Market capitalisation declined by 0.228 percent from the previous trading day toapproximately RO 38.08 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases worth RO 8.85 million, accounting for 13.57percent of total trading value, while sales reached RO 8.91 million, or 13.67percent. Net non-Omani investment consequently edged down by RO 59,000, or 0.09percent.

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