Muscat --- The Muscat Stock Exchange "MSX 30" index closed at 8,224.85 points today,down 34.4 points, or 0.42 percent, from the previous session's close of8,259.25 points.

Trading value fell to RO 55,456,729,a decrease of 2.2 percent from RO 56,701,295 recorded in the last session,according to the MSX's report.

Market capitalisation declined by0.447 percent from the previous trading day to approximately RO 38.25 billion.

Non-Omani investors recordedpurchases worth RO 7,081,000, accounting for 12.77 percent of total trading value, while sales reached RO 6,779,000 or 12.22 percent. Net non-Omaniinvestment consequently rose by RO 302,000, or 0.54 percent.

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