MUSCAT: Asyad Shipping Company SAOG has announced the purchase of two second-hand Kamsarmax dry bulk carriers for a total consideration of RO 28 million (approximately $72.7 million). An agreement to this effect was signed on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing to the Muscat Stock Exchange.

The two vessels, build in 2023, have a capacity of 85,000 deadweight tonnage each and are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Dr Ibrahim Al-Nadhairi, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “As we expand our Dry Bulk capacity, we continue to strengthen our operational capabilities to deliver more efficient solutions to our customers. Asyad Shipping's owned Dry Bulk fleet of 16 vessels and with a capacity of about 3 million DWT, will be the largest in the region allowing us to serve our customers whilst keeping pace with growing global demand.”

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