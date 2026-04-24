TOKYO - Japan will set up a task force to address ​cybersecurity risks ⁠in its financial system following concerns about potential ‌vulnerabilities linked to Anthropic's Mythos AI model, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said ​on Friday.

The decision was agreed at a meeting involving the ​Financial Services Agency, the ​Bank of Japan, the National Cybersecurity Office, the country's top three banks and Japan Exchange ⁠Group , Katayama told reporters.

"I told the meeting that this is a crisis that is already at hand, and similar concerns were also voiced by the financial industry," ​she said.

Concerns ‌have intensified ⁠after Anthropic ⁠said a preview of Mythos uncovered "thousands" of major vulnerabilities across every major ​operating system and web browser, raising ‌fears about the resilience of traditional ⁠software security.

Experts warn the model can identify and exploit previously unknown vulnerabilities faster than companies can repair them, accelerating cyberattacks in sectors such as banking that rely on complex, interconnected and often decades-old technology.

Regulators elsewhere in Asia, Europe and the United States have warned banks to review defences and preparedness. To date, there ‌have been no reported breaches related to ⁠the model.

Katayama said the financial system's ​high level of interconnectedness and real-time operations mean that problems can spread more rapidly than in other sectors.

"Because of ​this, a ‌cyberattack can immediately spill over into market ⁠disruptions and undermine confidence."

(Reporting ​by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Sam Holmes)