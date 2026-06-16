Arab Finance: Huawei Cloud and Egyptian digital investment platform Thndr have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in fintech innovation and develop the use of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) across Egypt’s financial services industry, as per an emailed press release.

Signed during the Huawei Cloud Fintech Summit 2026, the agreement will see the two companies collaborate on a range of initiatives focused on operational efficiency, digital financial services, and user experience. The MoU was signed by Jo Xu, CEO of Huawei Cloud Egypt, and Ahmad Hammouda, co-founder and CEO of Thndr.

For Thndr, the collaboration is expected to support ongoing efforts to enhance its digital investment platform through cloud and AI technologies.

Both companies will work together on selected innovation projects as part of broader efforts to support the development of Egypt’s fintech ecosystem and the country's digital transformation agenda

The partnership comes as financial institutions increasingly seek technology infrastructure capable of supporting digital services while meeting local regulatory requirements.

Huawei Cloud's cloud environment aligns with the Financial Regulatory Authority's (FRA) requirements on data sovereignty and localization, allowing sensitive financial data to be processed and stored within the country.

Since launching Egypt’s first large-scale public cloud region in 2024, Huawei Cloud has expanded its presence in the local market, supporting organizations across multiple sectors. The company is certified by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) and holds a Tier 3 license.

Alongside its cloud infrastructure offerings, Huawei Cloud is also developing financial-sector AI capabilities through a financial-grade AI agent enablement platform designed to support a range of models and applications. The platform is intended to help institutions integrate AI into financial services and product development.

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