Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) on the sidelines of the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference currently being held in Phuket, Thailand. This strategic step reinforces Oman’s commitment to embedding sustainability as a key pillar in the development of its tourism sector, ensuring that environmental and social responsibility are central to its growth.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said Al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism. The MoU focuses on the Ministry’s official membership in the GSTC as a governmental body representing tourist destinations. This membership will allow Oman to utilise internationally recognised references in formulating sustainable tourism policies, applying global standards in destination management, and developing national benchmarks aligned with international best practices.

The agreement also outlines joint efforts to develop practical, large-scale policies, including integrated institutional frameworks for managing sustainability—covering planning, financing, and performance monitoring. The GSTC will provide technical support in drafting programmes that ensure sustainability is integrated across all levels of the national tourism sector. Furthermore, the Ministry has committed to applying for the GSTC Standards Recognition Programme to adopt these criteria as an official national reference, encouraging local establishments to improve service quality and resource efficiency.

Additionally, the MoU facilitates cooperation in capacity building, leveraging the Council’s expertise to train the national workforce and develop skills in sustainable tourism management. His Excellency Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said Al Busaidi emphasised that sustainability is no longer an optional add-on but the essential framework for all development and investment decisions. He noted that the Ministry will focus on implementing clear standards for energy and water management and reducing environmental impacts, ensuring an authentic and competitive tourism experience for Oman’s future.

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