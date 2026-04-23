Muscat --- The MSX 30 index of Muscat Stock Exchange closed today at 8,193.24 points, adecrease of 31.6 points, or 0.38%, compared to the previous trading session’sclose of 8,224.85 points.

The total value of traded sharesreached RO 67,437,065, marking an increase of 21.6% from the previous session’svalue of RO 55,456,729.

According to the report issued byMuscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization declined by 0.228% relative to thelast trading day, reaching approximately RO 38.17 billion.

The value of purchases bynon-Omani investors stood at RO 8,673,000, accounting for 12.86% of totaltrading activity. Meanwhile, non-Omani sales amounted to RO 7,405,000,representing 10.98%. Consequently, net non-Omani investment recorded a rise of RO1,269,000, or 1.88%.

Copyright (C) 2026. Oman News Agency. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).