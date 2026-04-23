DOHA: The Qatar Department of Meteorology has forecast relatively hot weather accompanied by blowing dust and unstable conditions across the country until 6pm on Thursday.

In its daily report, the department said inshore areas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of scattered rain that may become thundery at times. Strong winds are also expected in some places. Offshore conditions will be similar, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a chance of scattered thundery rain, accompanied by strong winds and high seas.

Wind inshore is expected to be northwesterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10–20 knots, gusting up to 30 knots at times. Offshore winds will be northerly to northwesterly at 10–20 knots, with gusts reaching 28 knots.

Sea conditions inshore will range from 2–4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times, while offshore waves will be between 3–6 feet and may rise to 9 feet during rough conditions. Horizontal visibility along the coast is expected to range between 4 and 9 kilometres, dropping to 3 kilometres or less during thunderstorms. At sea, visibility will range from 5 to 9 kilometres, decreasing to 3 kilometres or less during storms.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is 32°C.

A marine warning remains in effect for thundery rain, strong winds and high seas.

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