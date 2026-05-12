DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has forecast relatively hot to hot daytime conditions inshore until 6pm on Tuesday, with the weather expected to become fine by evening. Offshore areas are likely to see some clouds.

Winds inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 03–13 knots. Offshore winds will blow in the same direction and speed, becoming variable by evening.

Sea conditions are expected to remain slight, ranging between 1–2 feet inshore and 1–3 feet offshore. Visibility both inshore and offshore will range from 5–10 kilometres.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is 40°C.

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