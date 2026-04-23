Sur --- The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology continues itsefforts to complete the remaining works of the dual carriageway projectextending from the Gas Roundabout to Bilad Sur, which connects the Qurayat–Surroad with the Sultan Turki bin Said Road (formerly A’Sharqiyah Expressway), and to complete the dualization of the Qurayat–Sur road from the Gas Roundabout tothe Bilad Sur Roundabout in South A’Sharqiyah Governorate.

The project has achieved acompletion rate of approximately 75%, with a total cost exceeding RO 6 million. All works on the first section of the project, spanning 11.4 kilometers, havebeen completed, including the installation of lighting and metal barriers.

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