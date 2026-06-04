Muscat --- The official price of Oman crude oil for August deliveryreached USD 96.93 per barrel today.

Theprice of Oman oil today recorded an increase of USD 5.17 compared to the priceof yesterday “Tuesday” which stood at USD 91.76.

It is worth noting that the monthly average price of Oman crude for June deliverystood at USD 104.73 per barrel, representing a decrease of USD 19.32 comparedto the May delivery price.

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