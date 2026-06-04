Muscat – Oman Sovereign Sukuk Company, acting on behalf of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman through the Ministry of Finance, has announced the launch of the 11th issuance of local sovereign sukuk.

The offering is valued at RO100mn, with a greenshoe option to increase the size by up to RO20mn. The sukuk will have a five-year maturity and carry an annual profit rate of 4.2%, according to a report published by Oman News Agency.

The subscription period will open on Thursday and close on June 10, 2026. The sukuk will be issued on the settlement date of June 15, 2026. Profit payments will be made semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 each year until the maturity date of June 15, 2031.

The 11th local sovereign sukuk issue is open to individuals, institutions and investors, both within and outside Oman, of all nationalities.

The issuance will be conducted through a competitive bidding process. Investors are required to submit their bids during the subscription period via the Islamic windows of participating collecting banks. Subscription prospectuses and application forms are available on the Ministry of Finance website and the websites of the collecting banks.

The sukuk are Sharia-compliant and tradable at prevailing market prices on the Muscat Stock Exchange.

Oman Sovereign Sukuk Company emphasised the importance of ensuring that the bank account number provided in the subscription application matches the one registered with the Muscat Clearing and Depository Company. This is to ensure a smooth subscription process and the timely receipt of profit payments and principal amounts upon maturity.

According to Oman’s 2026 state budget, the government plans to issue government development bonds and sovereign local sukuk worth a total of RO850mn in 2026. These issuances are part of the government’s financing strategy to cover the projected budget deficit and public debt servicing requirements for the year.