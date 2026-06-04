Salalah – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has intensified preparations for the khareef season in Dhofar through a comprehensive action plan aimed at ensuring market stability, strengthening regulatory oversight and maintaining the availability of essential goods and services as visitor numbers rise.

The move comes as new data released by the ministry showed continued economic growth across Dhofar governorate during the first quarter of 2026, supported by robust commercial activity, expanding industrial operations and growing foreign investment.

Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Badrani, Director General of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in Dhofar, said the directorate has implemented an integrated field programme to enhance inspections and monitoring ahead of the annual tourism season.

“The plan focuses on intensifying inspection campaigns to ensure compliance with regulations, monitoring strategic food stocks and ensuring the readiness of fuel stations and other essential services,” he said. “These efforts will help maintain market stability, improve service quality for residents and visitors, and support the governorate’s development objectives.”

As part of Khareef preparations, ministry teams have also carried out metrological verification of fuel pumps and weighing equipment used by jewellery and precious metals businesses, while inspections of fuel stations and service facilities have been conducted to ensure readiness for the peak tourism season. Officials said the measures are designed to guarantee high service standards and uninterrupted supplies throughout the Khareef period.

According to the ministry’s figures, Dhofar recorded 1,059 new commercial registrations during the first quarter of the year. Salalah accounted for the largest share with 924 registrations, followed by Taqah with 29 and Mirbat with 26. Dhalkut posted the highest growth rate, with registrations increasing by 275%.

The total number of commercial registrations in the governorate reached 70,195 by the end of March, reflecting the continued expansion of economic activity across Dhofar’s wilayats.

The governorate also demonstrated strong performance in business licensing services. A total of 7,448 commercial licences were processed during the quarter, bringing the cumulative number to 73,052 licences. Meanwhile, automatically issued licences reached 8,656 during the period, raising the overall total to 113,368 licences as part of efforts to improve the business environment and facilitate investment procedures.

The industrial sector continued its upward trajectory, with 645 industrial licences completed during the first quarter, increasing the governorate’s total to 9,201 licences. Salalah led with 514 licences, followed by Taqah, Mirbat and Shalim and the Hallaniyat Islands.

Foreign investment also maintained positive momentum, with 70 new foreign investment registrations recorded during the quarter, taking the cumulative total to 15,996. Nearly all new registrations were concentrated in Salalah, underscoring the city’s growing appeal as an investment destination.