MUSCAT - Leading global financial services firm State Street Corporation has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jadwa Investment, a prominent investment management and advisory firm in the Middle East, to collaborate strategically in the Sultanate of Oman. The two firms will jointly identify and develop opportunities to expand their offerings to institutional clients in Oman, with a focus on advanced asset servicing and global custody capabilities.

The MoU was signed at the annual Oman Capital Market Conference in Muscat on June 1, 2026, marking a further step in the established relationship between State Street and Jadwa. State Street has a longstanding presence in Oman, including a local office in Muscat, and has been servicing institutional clients in the Sultanate of Oman for over two decades.

“This memorandum reflects our continued commitment to the Middle East and to working alongside strong regional partners,” said Jack Keshishian, Head of Middle East and North Africa (ex KSA & Bahrain) at State Street. “We see significant opportunity in combining our global asset servicing expertise with Jadwa’s regional insights and investment capabilities to better support Omani clients, aligned with our efforts to support the continued development of Oman’s capital markets under the country’s Vision 2040 agenda.”

“Oman is an important market for Jadwa,” Tariq al Sudairy, Managing Director & CEO at Jadwa Investment, said. “By leveraging Jadwa and State Street’s combined strengths, we aim to broaden access to high-quality investment solutions for institutional clients and support the continued growth of Oman’s financial ecosystem.”

In addition to exploring solutions tailored to the Omani market, the firms plan to collaborate on initiatives such as training, knowledge sharing and thought leadership.

State Street Corporation is one of the world’s leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $54.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.6 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 51,000 worldwide.

Jadwa Investment is a Riyadh-headquartered investment management and advisory firm with more than $30 billion in client assets across public equity, private equity, real estate, private credit, fixed income, and money market investments. Its clients include government-related entities, local and international institutional investors, and private wealth investors.

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