PHOTO
Goldman Sachs has raised its 12-month target for MSCI emerging markets index, citing AI-driven earnings growth, and said a quick resolution to the Iran conflict could boost some currencies and offer relief to bond markets.
The brokerage raised its benchmark index target to 2,000 from 1,850, implying a nearly 12% upside from its last close of 1,787.88.
Equities across emerging markets have been on a rally, led by AI-driven North Asian markets such as South Korea and Taiwan, with the benchmark index up 9% in May, outperforming a 5% climb in the S&P 500.
"We think this earnings-driven rally can extend given a longer memory upcycle, leading to further increases in our earnings expectations and index targets in Korea and Taiwan," Goldman said in a note on Wednesday.
South Korean heavyweights SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics each topped a $1 trillion valuation last month, buoyed by booming demand for high-end memory chips that has created a supply crunch and driven up prices.
Goldman now projects the index's earnings-per-share (EPS) to come in at 55% this year, up from a previous forecast of 45%.
For 2027, the Wall Street brokerage expects EPS growth of 20%, a notch higher than its prior forecast of 19%.
However, excluding North Asia, which roughly accounts for half of the index weight, Goldman forecasts only 11% EPS growth for both 2026 and 2027, reflecting the massive uptick from AI-driven gains. Beyond tech-heavy indexes, rate-sensitive markets such as South Africa, Brazil and the UAE could outperform on optimism around a potential U.S.-Iran deal, Goldman said.
In the event of a conflict resolution, South African rand , Korean won, Polish zloty and Chilean peso could 'stand out' among currencies, Goldman said, while local currency bonds could also see a "pathway for relief".
(Reporting by Siddarth S and Kanishka Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)