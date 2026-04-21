Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) 30 index closed today at 8,259.25 points, declining by54.7 points, or 0.66%, compared to the previous trading session, which closedat 8,313.98 points.

The total value of traded sharesreached RO 56,701,295, representing an increase of 14% compared to the previoustrading session, which stood at RO 49,730,124.

According to the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization decreased by 0.364% from the lasttrading day, reaching approximately RO 38.43 billion.

The value of purchases bynon-Omani investors stood at RO 7,129,000, accounting for 12.57% of totaltrading value, while the value of sales by non-Omani investors reached RO13,798,000, or 24.33%. Consequently, net non-Omani investment declined by RO6,669,000, representing a decrease of 11.76%.

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