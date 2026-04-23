Nizwa – A RO10mn pharmaceutical factory producing large-volume parenteral (LVP) intravenous solutions was inaugurated in Nizwa on Wednesday, as the sultanate steps up efforts to strengthen national health security and reduce reliance on imports.

The Izz Pharma facility was opened by H E Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance, in the presence of H E Dr Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti, Minister of Health, and senior officials.

The plant is equipped with automated production lines and quality control laboratories designed to meet international standards. It aims to supply the domestic market with IV fluids and related medical preparations.

Seif Al Ehsani, CEO of Izz Pharma, said the project was conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic, when disruptions to global supply chains exposed vulnerabilities in access to essential medicines. “The progress we have achieved reflects a national vision to build an integrated pharmaceutical ecosystem that enhances self-sufficiency and protects public health in Oman,” he said.

Balqees Al Makhmari, Director of Investment Enablement at the Ministry of Health, said the pharmaceutical sector in Oman is expanding steadily and that around 20 pharma and medical factories currently operate in the sultanate, producing more than 2,000 items. Eighteen more facilities are under construction.

She added that Omani medical products are exported to more than 32 countries. “This expansion reflects growing international confidence in the sector and reinforces Oman’s ambition to become a regional manufacturing and export hub.”

According to Balqees, strengthening the national medical supply system is central to sustaining healthcare services, supported by improved planning, centralised procurement and inventory management practices.

Spread over 200,000sqm, the Nizwa facility has an annual production capacity exceeding 18mn units. The output is intended to meet domestic demand for IV fluids and support future expansion into regional and international markets.

The project is also expected to create specialised jobs for Omani professionals and support training in pharma manufacturing and technical management, in line with broader economic diversification plans under Vision 2040.