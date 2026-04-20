Gulf equities ended lower on Monday, on fears the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran could unravel after the ​U.S. seized an Iranian ⁠cargo vessel, while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained largely suspended.

Hopes for a more lasting ‌peace in the region dimmed after Iranian state media reported that Tehran had rejected fresh talks and would not take part ​in a second round of negotiations the U.S. had hoped to convene before the ceasefire expires on Tuesday.

Now in its eighth ​week, the ​war has triggered a historic shock to global energy supplies, sending oil prices soaring as the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.

Dubai's main share index retreated 2.1%, snapping four sessions of ⁠gains, hit by a 2.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 2.9% slide in toll operator Salik Co. Budget airline Air Arabia finished 3% lower. Renewed Middle East tensions hit sentiment, with regional markets driven by geopolitical headlines and the Strait of Hormuz in focus after a shift in rhetoric over the weekend, said Daniel Takieddine, ​co-founder and CEO ‌of Sky Links ⁠Capital Group.

Resilient domestic fundamentals ⁠may help limit the downside, while signs of de-escalation or strong earnings could support a rebound.

In Abu Dhabi, the ​index lost 0.8%, dragged down by a 2.7% decline in Aldar Properties. The United Arab ‌Emirates has begun talks with the United States on a ⁠potential financial backstop should the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran deepen the Gulf nation's crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index closed 0.9% lower, weighed down by a 1.2% fall in Al Rajhi Bank. On the other hand, Saudi Aramco gave up early gains to end flat. According to Takieddine, elevated oil prices could offer a supportive backdrop, helping to cushion downside risks and stabilize sentiment. Brent crude futures advanced $4.37, or 4.8%, to $94.75 a barrel, as investors dealt with conflicting messages about the war.

The Qatari index lost 0.4%, with Qatar Islamic Bank dropping 1.8%. U.S. President Donald Trump ‌had earlier warned that the United States would destroy Iran's bridges and ⁠power plants if Tehran refused his terms, repeating threats he had ​made throughout the war. Iran, meanwhile, said any U.S. attack on its civilian infrastructure would trigger strikes on power stations and desalination plants in neighboring Gulf Arab states.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index slipped 1.1%, with Commercial International Bank losing 1.6%.

Saudi Arabia fell ​0.9% to 11,367

Abu ‌Dhabi down 0.8% to 9,842

Dubai retreated 2.1% to 5,862

Qatar lost 0.4% to 10,672

Egypt declined 1.1% to 51,813

Bahrain slipped 0.8% ⁠to 1,934

Oman down 0.7% to 8,259

Kuwait lost 0.5% to ​9,469

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman, Mrigank Dhaniwala and Tasim Zahid)