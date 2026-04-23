Muscat – Oman and Thailand are exploring closer cooperation in tourism following talks between H E Sayyid Ibrahim bin Saeed Al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference in Phuket, Thailand on Wednesday, reviewed Oman’s experience in developing its tourism sector and discussed prospects for joint initiatives in promotion, destination management and the exchange of expertise.

H E Al Busaidi outlined Oman’s approach to tourism development, which centres on attracting international markets while adopting a high-value model aimed at generating sustainable economic returns and safeguarding natural and cultural assets.

He said sustainability remains a core pillar of the sultanate’s tourism strategy, with environmental protection and heritage preservation embedded in projects across the country.

The discussions also covered the role of digital technologies in enhancing tourism services. The minister highlighted efforts to use digital platforms to promote destinations and provide accessible information to travellers, contributing to a more efficient tourism ecosystem.

Both sides examined opportunities for cooperation in developing innovative tourism experiences tailored to diverse international markets, as well as strengthening institutional partnerships to exchange knowledge and best practices.

Diversifying tourism

Separately, speaking at the University Tourism Forum hosted by Sultan Qaboos University on April 20, H E Al Busaidi detailed the ministry’s plans under the 11th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030).

He said the investment strategy aims to diversify tourism offerings and accelerate digital transformation, with a target to digitalise around 80% of tourism services. The plan also seeks to reinforce tourism’s role in economic diversification through major investment projects.

Key priorities include the development of forts and castles, expansion of adventure tourism and enhancement of tourism infrastructure and services across the sultanate.

H E Al Busaidi said the initiatives are expected to generate immense private sector opportunities, with projections of around 50,000 jobs annually in tourism-related activities.

He stressed the importance of preparing national talent to meet sector demands, noting the role of universities and academic institutions in equipping students with the skills required to support the continued growth of Oman’s tourism industry.