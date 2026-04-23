DOHA: The total value of real estate transactions registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from April 12 to 16 reached QR465,782,068, while the total value of residential unit sales contracts during the same period reached QR404,182,279.

The weekly bulletin issued by the department stated that the list of traded properties included vacant land, houses, residential buildings, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Dhakhira, and Al Shamal, as well as in the areas of Al Kharaej, The Pearl Island, Lusail 69, Ghar Thuaileb, Al Qatifiyah, Al Mashaf, Al Wukair, and Al Dafna 60.

The total value of real estate transactions registered with the Real Estate Registration Department exceeded QR777 million from April 5 to 9.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

