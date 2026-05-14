Madrid: Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah visited the Spanish capital, Madrid, on May 13, 2026, during which he met with Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain José Manuel Albares Bueno.



During the meeting, discussions focused on ways to strengthen bilateral relations, elevate them to a strategic partnership, and advance the deep and growing relationship built upon historical ties and bonds of friendship between the leadership and people of the two kingdoms.

The visit culminated in the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the Establishment of the Saudi-Spanish Strategic Partnership Council.



The two ministers expressed their satisfaction with the level and development of bilateral relations and welcomed the progress achieved in areas of cooperation, particularly in areas of shared priority, including security, defense, trade, investment, and culture, as well as multilateral cooperation.

They expressed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership and the future opportunities it offers. The visit culminated in the signing of an Agreement on the Mutual Visa Exemption for Holders of Diplomatic, Special and Service Passports.



The two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, expressing their concern over the escalating tensions in the region.

They emphasized the importance of adhering to international law and the necessity of consolidating the ceasefire in Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon, prioritizing dialogue and diplomatic solutions to contribute to regional and international security and stability. Both sides reiterated their call for restraint and prudence, and for ensuring the security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



The Spanish side reaffirmed the Spanish government’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the face of the blatant attacks to which their countries have been subjected, and commended the balanced and responsible approach adopted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its continued calls for de-escalation and prioritizing diplomatic solutions.



The Saudi side commended the Kingdom of Spain's position calling for de-escalation in the Middle East, and its condemnation of Iranian aggression against the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, and Spain's position on the Palestinian cause and its efforts to support the two-state solution.