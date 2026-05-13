The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently hosted the latest event in its "Governance Series", focusing on sustainability and resilience strategies for family-owned enterprises amid a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Held under the title ‘Safeguarding Family Business Legacy in Turbulent Times,’ the session focused on ways to empower family businesses to navigate complex challenges, preserve their cross-generational legacies, and strengthen business continuity.

Attended by 35 representatives from Dubai’s family business community, the session featured an open conversation with distinguished guests including Osama Seddiqi, Vice Chairman of Seddiqi Holding, and Ahmad Belyouha, Chairman of Emirates Macaroni Factory.

The speakers shared valuable perspectives on ways to enhance the continuity of established family businesses, adapt to challenges and change, and strengthen readiness for future generations.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said the legacy of family businesses depends not only on the achievements of founding generations but also on the development of sustainable and adaptable business models.

"Effective corporate governance, the empowerment of young leaders, and enhanced operational resilience are key pillars for ensuring continuity and strengthening long-term competitiveness, while preserving the values and principles that define each family business’s identity and journey," he said.

The discussion provided practical insights into how families can manage transition and achieve sustainable long-term growth against a backdrop of market volatility and shifting customer expectations.

The speakers addressed the importance of strengthening governance, ensuring effective succession planning, and moving forward with a unified purpose. Together, these elements help family businesses preserve their legacy, strengthen their resilience, and prepare for the future with confidence.

The Governance Series forms part of the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses’ broader efforts to support family enterprises through educational initiatives focused on succession planning, regulatory compliance and sustainable business growth, while encouraging the exchange of experiences and best practices among family-owned businesses.