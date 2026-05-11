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Israel's central bank is not rushing to intervene in the foreign exchange market to curb a strong shekel, while up to two interest rate cuts by March next year remain likely, Deputy Governor Andrew Abir told Reuters.
In an interview, Abir said the firm currency is helping contain inflation but markets appear too optimistic about the geopolitical outlook.
Intervention "is part of our tool box and has been relevant under certain circumstances," he said, referring to periods when inflation was below the current annual rate of 2%.
The dollar-shekel is around 2.90, its lowest since 1993.
With Israel and Iran at war, the Bank of Israel held its benchmark rate at 4% on March 30 for a second straight meeting.
At the time, central bank staff forecast the rate at 3.5%–3.75% in a year.
Although a ceasefire is in place, Abir said hostilities are not fully over. "We have done a couple of interest rate cuts up to now and we have been cautious simply because of the uncertainty around the war, the geopolitical risk," he said.
"So I don't think there really is a change in that. What the (shekel) appreciation has allowed us to do is give us slightly more degrees of freedom."
(Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Mark Potter)