Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Thursday as concerns over stalled ​peace talks between ⁠Iran and the U.S. weighed on sentiment, with trade restrictions through the ‌Strait of Hormuz still in place. Iran seized two ships in the strait on Wednesday, tightening its ​control over the key shipping route a day after U.S. President Donald Trump indefinitely extended ​a ceasefire ​but maintained a blockade on Iranian ports.

Top Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said a full ceasefire would only make sense if the blockade was ⁠lifted. With the strait effectively shut, pressure on global oil supplies pushed Brent crude back above $100 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 1.2%, extending its losing streak to six sessions, weighed down by a 2.2% slide in Al Rajhi Bank and ​a 1.8% drop ‌in the ⁠kingdom's biggest lender by ⁠assets, Saudi National Bank.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co dropped 5.1% after reporting lower quarterly sales, despite posting ​higher profit. Strait of Hormuz disruptions and stalled diplomacy are keeping ‌investors defensive, with only limited relief from ⁠the ceasefire extension, said Daniel Takieddine, co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group.

In Qatar, the index eased 0.1%, with the Gulf's biggest lender, Qatar National Bank, down 1.3%. Abu Dhabi's index closed 0.4% lower, dragged down by a 2.1% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank, even though the UAE's biggest lender beat forecasts with a smaller-than-expected 2% fall in first-quarter net profit. Dubai's main share index erased early gains to close unchanged.

Emirates NBD Bank slipped 0.1% after the emirate's largest ‌lender by assets reported a 3% rise in first-quarter profit. ⁠Budget airline Air Arabia gained 1.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's ​blue-chip index bucked the trend to close 0.8% higher, with Commercial International Bank rising 1.3%.

Saudi Arabia fell 1.2% to 11,110

Abu Dhabi down 0.4% to 9,747

Dubai was flat at 5,814

Qatar eased 0.1% to ​10,662

Egypt rose 0.8% to ‌52,375

Bahrain finished flat at 1,933

Oman dropped 0.4% to 8,159

Kuwait lost 0.1% to ⁠9,444

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Sonia Cheema and Mark Potter)