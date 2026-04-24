Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology has warned of thundery rain accompanied by strong winds at times, along with high seas offshore.

According to the daily weather report, inshore conditions until 6:00 pm on Friday will be relatively hot during the day and partly cloudy, with a chance of scattered rain that may be thundery at times.

Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, which could be thundery at times.

Winds inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 5 to 15 knots, gusting up to 25 knots in some areas at times. Offshore winds will be northwesterly at 8 to 18 knots, with gusts reaching 24 knots at times.

Sea conditions inshore will range between 2 and 4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times. Offshore, seas will range from 3 to 6 feet, increasing to 8 feet at times.

Visibility inshore is expected to range from 4 to 9 km, dropping to 3 km or less during thundery rain. Offshore visibility will range between 5 and 9 km, also decreasing to 3 km or less at times during thundery rain.

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