DOHA: The Meteorology Department has forecast partly cloudy skies at times along the coast until 6pm today, with relatively hot to hot daytime conditions expected in some areas. Offshore, scattered clouds are also anticipated.

Winds along the coast will be northwesterly to northeasterly at speeds ranging from 5 to 15 knots. At sea, northwesterly winds are expected at similar speeds, with gusts reaching up to 18 knots initially.

Sea conditions will see wave heights along the coast ranging from 1 to 3 feet, rising to 4 feet initially. Offshore waves are expected to range from 2 to 4 feet, increasing to 5 feet at first.

Horizontal visibility, both inshore and offshore, is forecast to range between 5 and 9 kilometers. The highest expected temperature in Doha is 35°C.

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