Qatar - The market, which witnessed violent gyrations initially, reached an intraday high of 10,704 points, before settling 0.07% lower at 10,677.64 points

The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) yesterday witnessed strong buying interests in the insurance and industrials sectors, even as it was largely flat.

The market, which witnessed violent gyrations initially, reached an intraday high of 10,704 points, before settling 0.07% lower at 10,677.64 points.

The Arab individuals’ weakened net buying had its influence on the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 0.79%.

More than 49% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR2.08bn or 0.33% to QR636.55bn mainly owing to small and microcap segments.

The foreign funds continued to be net sellers but with lesser intensity in the main market, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the rise.

The domestic funds were increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, which saw as many as 0.01mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.12mn trade across 18 deals.

The foreign individuals were increasingly bullish in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds/sukuks.

The Islamic index treaded a flat path vis-à-vis declines in the other indices of the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index was down 0.07% and the All Share Index by 0.23% in the main bourse.

The banks and financial services sector index shed 0.58%, consumer goods and services (0.29%) and real estate (0.24%); while insurance gained 0.74%, industrials (0.46%), transport (0.04%) and telecom (0.02%). As many as 26 declined, while 24 gained and three were unchanged in the main market. Major shakers in the main market included Aamal Company, Medicare Group, Qatar National Cement, Al Mahhar Holding, Inma Holding, QNB, Dlala, Salam International Investment, Widam Food, Gulf Warehousing and Milaha.

Nevertheless, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Baladna, Al Khaleej Takaful, Doha Insurance, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing and Nakilat were among the gainers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares appreciate in value.

The local retail investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR5.75mn against net buyers of QR10.8mn on April 21.

The Arab individuals’ net buying weakened noticeably to QR4.84mn compared to QR7.07mn on Tuesday.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying shrank perceptibly to QR6.72mn against QR8.52mn the previous day. However, the domestic funds’ net buying strengthened markedly to QR18.12mn compared to QR4.51mn on April 21.

The foreign retail investors turned net buyers to the extent of QR4.85mn against net sellers of QR0.69mn on Tuesday.

The Gulf individuals were net buyers to the tune of QR0.25mn compared with net sellers of QR1.15mn the previous day.

The foreign funds’ net profit booking eased marginally to QR29.04mn against QR30.55mn on April 21.

The Arab funds had no major net exposure compared with net buyers to the extent of QR0.01mn on Tuesday.

The main market saw 4% jump in trade volumes to 203.74mn shares, 3% in value to QR489.92mn and 3% in deals to 27,528.

In the venture market, a total of 0.12mn equities valued at QR0.27mn changed hands across 20 transactions.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

