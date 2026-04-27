Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index ended the last week down 0.490 percent, losing 52.230 points compared to the previous week to close at 10,662 points, pressured by four sectors.

Data from the exchange showed the insurance sector posting the highest weekly gains at 1.72 percent, followed by the industrial sector at 1.5 percent, while the banking sector recorded the steepest decline with a negative performance of 1.61 percent.

Financial market analyst Youssef Buhulaiqa told QNA that trading sessions during the week were marked by relative stability, with the main index fluctuating within a narrow range between 10,672 and 10,718 points before closing at 10,662 points, indicating market resilience and its ability to maintain positions despite surrounding challenges.

He noted that the average trading value during the week reached about QR455m, maintaining levels consistent with average daily liquidity since the beginning of the year, reflecting continued investor confidence and a balance between supply and demand.

He added that despite caution dominating global markets due to geopolitical developments, the Qatar Stock Exchange stands out as one of the most stable markets in the region, benefiting from a strong domestic economy and solid financial fundamentals.

These conditions also provide selective opportunities for investors to acquire high-quality stocks at attractive price levels, particularly in sectors temporarily affected by external factors. He expected the impact of regional tensions to remain limited in the medium term, given Qatar’s strong reserves and balanced economic policies, supporting its ability to absorb shocks and maintain financial market stability

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