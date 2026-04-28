UAE-headquartered Paradigm Holdings has signed a new gold supply agreement with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), further strengthening its position as a growing player in the global precious metals market.

The deal marks Paradigm’s third government-backed agreement with an African nation in the past two years, reinforcing the company’s rapid expansion from its UAE base into key international resource markets.

Paradigm Holdings is a UAE-based private family office and investment group with a global footprint across commodities, real estate, clean energy and strategic sectors.

With over a decade of experience, the group specialises in the mining, trading and management of precious metals, gemstones and rare earth minerals, operating across the Middle East, Africa and South America.

Operating out of the UAE, one of the world’s leading hubs for gold trading and refining, Paradigm is leveraging the country’s strategic position to build a fully integrated gold supply and processing network spanning the Middle East and Africa.

As part of this expansion, the company is progressing plans for new refinery developments in Cape Verde, Morocco and Rwanda, supporting a long-term strategy to enhance regional processing capabilities while maintaining strong trade links through the UAE.

Steven Hawkins, Founder of Paradigm Holdings, said: "Being based in the UAE gives us a powerful platform to operate globally. The country’s infrastructure, regulatory environment and position as a commodities hub allows us to build strong, transparent partnerships across key markets such as Africa."

"This agreement with the DRC is a major step forward. With three government partnerships now in place and new refinery projects underway, we are building a scalable, long-term supply network that connects directly back into the UAE’s role as a global trading centre," he stated.

The announcement reflects the UAE’s growing influence in global commodity markets, particularly in gold, where Dubai continues to play a central role in international trade flows and refining capacity, he added.

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