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BAMAKO - Gold mining companies operating in Mali paid the state a record 888.5 billion CFA francs ($1.57 billion) in 2025, up 6.4% from 835.1 billion CFA francs the year before, as record gold prices offset lower output, mines ministry data reviewed by Reuters showed.
Mali hosts more than 15 industrial mining companies owned by multinational groups.
They include Barrick Gold, B2GOLD, Resolute Mining, Endeavour Mining and Hummingbird Resources.
According to the ministry's data, taxes accounted for 66.1% of the sector's contribution in 2025 and customs duties represented 10.5%.
A further 23.3% came from state revenue classified as "domaines", consisting mainly of dividends paid to the government as a shareholder in mining companies.
The ministry did not comment officially on the reasons behind the increase in revenue.
A senior ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the press, said record-high gold prices in 2025 had offset losses linked to lower production.
Mali's industrial gold production fell by 23% in 2025 to 42.2 metric tons from 54.8 tons in 2024, mainly due to the suspension of Barrick Gold's operations for more than six months over a dispute with the government.
($1 = 566.0000 CFA francs)