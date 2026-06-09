BAMAKO - Gold mining companies operating in Mali paid the ​state a ⁠record 888.5 billion CFA francs ($1.57 billion) in 2025, ‌up 6.4% from 835.1 billion CFA francs the year before, ​as record gold prices offset lower output, mines ministry data ​reviewed by Reuters ​showed.

Mali hosts more than 15 industrial mining companies owned by multinational groups.

They ⁠include Barrick Gold, B2GOLD, Resolute Mining, Endeavour Mining and Hummingbird Resources.

According to the ministry's data, taxes accounted for 66.1% of the sector's contribution in 2025 ​and customs ‌duties represented 10.5%.

⁠A further ⁠23.3% came from state revenue classified as "domaines", consisting mainly ​of dividends paid to the government ‌as a shareholder in mining ⁠companies.

The ministry did not comment officially on the reasons behind the increase in revenue.

A senior ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the press, said record-high gold prices in 2025 had offset losses linked to lower production.

Mali's industrial ‌gold production fell by 23% in 2025 ⁠to 42.2 metric tons from 54.8 tons ​in 2024, mainly due to the suspension of Barrick Gold's operations for more than six months over ​a dispute ‌with the government.

($1 = 566.0000 CFA francs)