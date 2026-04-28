BEIJING - Chicago corn futures rose to a one-month ​high on Tuesday, ⁠supported by strong export demand and weather worries in the ‌U.S. Midwest.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) climbed ​0.05% to $4.69-1/2 a bushel as of 0149 GMT.

Meanwhile, soybeans fell 0.34% to $11.88 a ​bushel, but remained ​near a six-week high.

Corn prices were underpinned by overly wet weather over the U.S. corn belt and strong export demand, ⁠with another South Korean corn purchase reported on Monday.

Early U.S. soybean and corn planting has been making good progress, though storms expected in the U.S. Midwest could delay seeding in some areas.

Corn and soybeans ​were also ‌supported by a ⁠boost from ⁠crude, said Josh Lawrence, advisory consultant at IKON Commodities.

Oil prices extended gains on the ​day as efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war ‌appear stalled, with the crucial Strait ⁠of Hormuz waterway still effectively shut. Corn and soybeans are key feedstocks for biofuels.

Wheat fell 0.12% to $6.29 a bushel despite ongoing dryness concerns.

Traders are closely watching the rainy conditions in the U.S. Plains wheat belt, which could alleviate some of the drought stress on the crops.

The USDA rated 30% of the nation's winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition on Monday, unchanged from the previous week, while most analysts ‌surveyed by Reuters had expected a slight decline.

On the demand ⁠side, Saudi Arabia's main state buying agency, the ​General Food Security Authority (GFSA), said it bought 985,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

"Saudi Arabia buying near 1 million metric tons ​was a positive ‌sign for global demand in the current circumstances," said ⁠Lawrence.