PARIS/BEIJING - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Tuesday, holding at around a four-month low, as favourable U.S. ​weather, lower oil prices ⁠and a lack of fresh Chinese purchases weighed on the oilseed market.

Corn and wheat edged ‌higher for a second session, with a weaker dollar and lower-than-expected U.S. crop ratings supporting a technical recovery from ​multi-month lows. Grain markets were also awaiting direction from a monthly supply and demand report from the U.S. Department of ​Agriculture on ​Thursday. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $11.14-1/4 a bushel, as of 1114 GMT, near a four-month low of $11.11 reached earlier in the session.

A ⁠drop in crude oil, as investors watched to see if a pause in strikes by Iran and Israel would allow progress in talks to end the Middle East war, curbed prices of oilseed crops that are widely processed for biofuel. Meanwhile, beneficial rains and warmer temperatures forecast across the Midwest were expected ​to support U.S. ‌crop development. Traders have ⁠also been watching for ⁠renewed Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans and corn.

Such demand has yet to emerge despite an announcement in ​May that China would buy $17 billion of U.S. farm products a year, ‌on top of a previous commitment to buy 25 million metric ⁠tons of U.S. soybeans. "Doubts about this (Chinese demand), combined with favourable weather conditions in U.S. growing regions... put pressure on soybean prices," Commerzbank analysts said.

The market showed little reaction to an unexpected fall in weekly soybean crop ratings reported by the USDA on Monday, with focus remaining on the benign weather outlook. The USDA's crop report showed stable corn crop ratings, below average expectations of an improvement. In wheat, conditions for winter wheat, which has been stressed by drought this year, declined to a new low, though an advancing harvest kept attention on incoming supply. CBOT corn added 0.4% to reach $4.20-1/4 ‌a bushel, edging away from a nearly eight-month low struck on Monday. ⁠CBOT wheat was up 0.9% at $5.88-1/2 a bushel, recovering from the ​two-month low reached on Monday.

Brisk export demand helped underpin corn prices, including combined sales of 367,000 metric tons reported by the USDA on Monday. Prices at 1114 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 588.50 5.25 0.90 CBOT corn 420.25 1.50 0.36 CBOT soy 1114.25 -1.50 -0.13 Paris wheat 200.75 0.00 0.00 Paris maize 216.00 -1.00 -0.46 Paris rapeseed 518.25 -3.25 -0.62 WTI crude ​oil 89.24 -2.06 -2.26 Euro/dollar 1.16 0.00 0.29 Most active contracts - ‌Wheat, corn and soy U.S. cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per metric ton.