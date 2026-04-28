Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed an agreement for the UAE-based Alpha Smart project to develop an integrated complex of turnkey-ready-made factories in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone, with direct investments of $100 million, as per a statement.

The project will be developed over a total area of 500,000 square meters, implemented in two phases of 250,000 square meters each. It is expected to attract additional industrial investments exceeding $150 million, while creating around 5,000 direct jobs and more than 7,000 indirect jobs.

The development is based on an integrated industrial ecosystem model designed to enable factories to begin operations in less than 90 days through turnkey, fully equipped industrial units.

The complex will include a logistics zone featuring warehouses and a global distribution center, and an administrative and commercial area that includes business hubs, co-working spaces, and a digital management center. It will also incorporate a service and entertainment zone with a business hotel, a restaurant complex, a business club, and gyms.

Commenting on the project, Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of SCZONE, said that the ready-made factory model adopted in Ain Sokhna has supported the expansion of existing projects and encouraged new investments, citing its operational readiness and rapid production start-up.

He added that the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone has evolved into a key industrial and logistics platform due to its integration with Ain Sokhna Port and its location along global trade routes, strengthening its role in supporting Egypt’s plans to localize industry, increase exports, and benefit from global supply chains.

The project targets a range of industries, including light engineering and electronics, food and agricultural processing, packaging, light chemicals, automotive components, and household appliances, as well as e-commerce and logistics services. This is expected to support industrial diversification and strengthen supply chain integration.

Implementation is set over a period of up to six years. The first phase includes infrastructure development, facilities with an electrical capacity of 25 megawatts, and the completion of 50% of industrial units, with operations scheduled to begin in the second year. The second phase will focus on logistics and service expansions, alongside completing the remaining project components to reach full operational capacity.

The project will offer flexible contracting models, including long-term and short-term leases, financial leasing, and commission-based management, providing investors with multiple options to operate within the complex.